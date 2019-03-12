Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota jukebox is finally out

bollywood

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all over social media for its quirky, eccentric and funny posters of Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan and Gulshan Deviah. The film has finally released its jukebox

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota poster

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota that has created an uproar on the internet with its comical, laughable trailer and background song Rappan Rappi Rap has finally released its jukebox.

Receiving a positive response from the audience for the humorous rap track Rappan Rappi rap, the film has around eight songs such as Tere Liye, Life Mein Fair Chance Kiska (Jimmy Mani Song), Dream Time, Kitthon Da Tu Superstar, Nakhrewaali, and Shaolin Sky. The music is helmed by popular composer Karan Kulkarni.

RSVP Movies took to social media and tweeted the Juke box and captioned It: Cliche Bollywood trailer ke baad, ab baari hai ganno ki! Tune into #MardKoDardNahiHota Jukebox now: http://bit.ly/MardKoDardNahiHota-Jukebox … @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany @karankulkarni

The Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer also garnered love and accolades at MAMI Film Festival as it opened the coveted film fest. Internationally, the Ronnie Screwvala production was praised by the Stockholm International Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, 12th Annual Bollywood Film Festival in Honolulu, Glasgow Film Festival, Leiden International Film Festival, and the Dublin International Film Festival.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019.

Also read: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Why is Abhimanyu Dassani posing with an X-ray report?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates