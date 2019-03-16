Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota unleashes Surya's painless tale

bollywood

While Surya has already bagged a place in the Tinkle magazine, Abhimanyu's character Surya has found a place in National Geographic Magazine as well

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been keeping the audience hooked ahead of the film's release next Friday. Unfolding unseen facade with new posters, the makers have created intrigue amongst the audience.

The quirky and eccentric posters go in sync with the unconventional and exciting theme of the film. In the first poster, Surya aka Abhimanyu Dassani is seen wearing his signature covered glasses with a burning iron held close to his chest with as usual no effect on him.

The makers have unleashed the quirky poster and tweeted: Oh... the IRONY! #MardKoDardNahiHota @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany

The second poster showcases Surya in a full-fledged fighting avatar which highlights the life of a person suffering with the congenital insensitivity to pain disorder. The poster is an insight to the actor's disorder which has the potential to fight back pain.

To find answers to the fact that why do we feel pain, the makers have tweeted:

Aah, the pain! Kyu hota hain? Get your hands on this month's edition of National Geographic Magazine to find out why do you feel the pain? @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @NGTIndia #MardKoDardNahiHota

Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Even before it's release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March, 2019.

