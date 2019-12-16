Maria and the making of brand Sugarpova

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recently revealed why she came up with candy brand, Sugarpova in 2013 and said she wanted full control of a business and not just be a marketing face.

"I already had two feet in business, because I was part of brands; I did a lot of advertisement or sponsorship stuff, and at the end of all of it was like, I was just a very small piece of the end result. I was either the face or I contributed in some of the marketing or in my opinion or a design aspect," the five-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

"But I never had full control, and I think as an athlete, when you're out on the court and you're competing, everything is in your hands, and that's such an amazing feeling, and I think I wanted to incorporate that into a business venture," the former World No. 1 added.

