Maria Sharapova splurges Rs 63 crore to buy ranch in California

Updated: 22 October, 2020 08:34 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The main house is Balinese-inspired structure overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has spent a whopping $8.6 million (approx Rs 63.44 crore) to buy a ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

According to Variety magazine, Sharapova's estate is spread out in five acres of land and includes three bedrooms and a studio.

The main house is Balinese-inspired structure overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The second room is a Dutch-style guest house and the third bedroom is kept as the caretaker's residence.

The property which is atop a hill, features views of both the coast and the surrounding Santa Ynez mountains.

First Published: 22 October, 2020 08:20 IST

