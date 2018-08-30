Maria Sharapova wants boyfriend Alexander Gilkes by her side. Here's why

tennis

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova reveals her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes makes for the most interesting seat mate along with her friends, while travelling

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes

Besides being a tennis player, Maria Sharapova is an entrepreneur, designer, mentor, and an avid traveller. In a recent interview to travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller, she said that she finds travelling solo liberating. But when asked who would be her most interesting seat mate, she replied, "My boyfriend [Alexander Gilkes] and my friends. There is never a dull moment in their company. I also don't mind travelling on my own. There's a very liberating feeling that comes with going to a destination all by yourself.

Holidays are the perfect time to relax and Sharapova says she prefers books over electronic gadgets. "I love holding a book in my hands and flipping through the pages than carry an Ipad or Kindle. I'm currently reading Originals, by Adam Grant," she explained.

When it comes to her in-flight meal or airline snack, she avoids heavy food and opts for dried mango and nuts. As far as her late-night room service order is concerned, she loves pizza. "Room service always feels like an indulgence. As a guilty pleasure, I love seeing a pizza arrive in a cardboard box as if delivered from the local pizza place," she added.

