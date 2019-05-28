Maria Sharapova's sweet take on French Open

tennis

Sometimes the right decisions aren't always the easiest ones. In better news, I have returned to the practice court, and slowly building the strength back in my shoulder. I really miss you Paris, until next year."

Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova, who pulled out of this year's French Open because of a shoulder problem earlier this month, seems to be enjoying her time away from competing.

Yesterday, she posted this picture of her having a Tarte Tatin, a French pastry in which the fruit is caramelised in butter and sugar before the tart is baked and is named after the hotel serving it as its signature dish, and wrote: "I guess a Tarte Tatin is as far as my French Open will go this year."

The two-time French Open champion has not played since January and had surgery on her shoulder in February. Sharapova had earlier announced on social media her withdrawal from the tournament and wrote: "Withdrawing from the French Open. Sometimes the right decisions aren't always the easiest ones. In better news, I have returned to the practice court, and slowly building the strength back in my shoulder. I really miss you Paris, until next year."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates