Mariah Carey reveals two hits were on her affair with Derek Jeter

American singer Mariah Carey has revealed that two hits from her album, Butterfly — The Roof and My All, were about her fling with Major League Baseball star, Derek Jeter. According to a report in The Daily Mail, dating Derek helped her get over her marriage break-up with Tommy Mottola in 1997.

In a teaser of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she said, The Roof, was about her first kiss with the former New York Yankees player at his apartment. "I can never forget that moment. Of course, I do! I mean, it's not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing [her nickname for Tommy's house], under those rules and regulations," she said in an interview to Vulture magazine.



Tommy Mottola

Her R&B hit, My All, was about risking her life to spend an evening with the Miami Marlins co-owner in

Puerto Rico.



Derek Jeter

Mariah and Tommy got married in 1993 and announced their separation in 1997. Meanwhile, Derek started dating Hannah Davis in 2012 and they tied the knot in 2016.

