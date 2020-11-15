Mark Wahlberg's 'Joe Bell' to bow out in US in February 2021

Mark Wahlberg-starrer "Joe Bell" will be released by Solstice Studios on February 19, 2021 in the US. The movie has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by "Brokeback Mountain" scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, reported Variety.

Based on a true story, the film features Wahlberg as a small-town, working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the US to crusade against bullying after his gay teenage son, Jadin (Reid Miller), is tormented in high school.

The film was previously titled "Good Joe Bell" and had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Solstice Studios had later acquired the movie.

"Joe Bell" has been produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Riva Marker, Eva Maria Daniels, Cary Fukunaga, Ryan Ahrens, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive producers are Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Derrick Brooks, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ossana, McMurtry, Peter Pastorelli and Uwe R Feuersenger.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever