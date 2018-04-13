Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook has a dedicated counter-terrorism team

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked questions related to how Facebook was planning to tackle on the opioid crisis, data protection, targeted ad system and curbing of terrorist activities

Testifying before the US senators for the second day in the wake of the data breach scandal and alleged foreign interference in elections, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that his company had a 200-member counter-terrorism team to deal with objectionable content.

Zuckerberg was asked questions related to how Facebook was planning to tackle on the opioid crisis, data protection, targeted ad system and curbing of terrorist activities. Zuckerberg said, "The team is comprised of 200 people, who are focused on counter-terrorism. The content reviewers also go over flagged information."

"I think we have capacity in 30 languages that we are working on and in addition to that, we have a number of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that we are developing," he added. He said that the counter-terrorism team had designed systems, which helped to flag terrorist groups' communication, thereby removing their accounts automatically.

200 No. of FB staff working on counter-terrorism

