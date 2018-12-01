Marriage with Alex Rodriguez can wait, says Jennifer Lopez

other-sports

Singer reveals she is not sure when she plans to wed her baseball star beau Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez

American singer Jennifer Lopez has been dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for almost two years, but she is not sure when she will marry him. JLo recently said that she is content with where their relationship is at the moment.

When TV host Ellen DeGeneres joked that Rodriguez had sent her a message and revealed they're planning to get married, she laughed it off. "He did not say that. Let me see the text. I don't know. We've been together a couple of years, it's nice," JLo told DeGeneres.



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 49, said that she doesn't like to think about turning 50 next year, as she is feeling pretty good right now and has a nice dynamics with Rodriguez. "We were both at a good place in our lives. And I think, maybe if we had met in our twenties, it wouldn't ... you know, maybe not so much. We're too crazy. But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we're kind of in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates