Married couple commits suicide in Punjab

Sunny, a supervisor in the local municipal council, found his wife, Poonam, hanging by the neck from a ceiling fan of their house this morning, police said. He immediately took his wife to a private hospital in the locality, where doctors declared here "brought dead", officials said.



Sunny returned home on the pretext of getting money to pay for the hospital expenses, and allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and died, they said. The reason behind the suicides were yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.