Married couple held captive; husband tortured, wife raped for two weeks in Malad and Mira Road

crime

In their complaint to the police, the couple claimed that they were held captive for two weeks during which their captors thrashed the husband and raped the wife multiple times

Representational Image

In what can be called as a gruesome case, a 21-year-old newlywed couple was allegedly held captive by two men, who repeatedly raped the wife while the husband was thrashed multiple times for over a period of two weeks.

According to the Times of India, one of the captors approached the newly married couple at their Nalasopara residence on February 6. The accused, posing as a cop, told the wife that her husband has been arrested for a crime and she must accompany him to the Tuling police station to secure bail for her husband.

The fake cop took her to a location in Malad in an autorickshaw, where another man held her husband. The two captors tortured the husband and raped his wife multiple times at the undisclosed location in Malad, reports the website.

The captors, not in the mood to leave the couple, took them to another location in Mira Road where the captors took turns to rape the wife again. On February 18, the captors finally let the couple go, after which the couple made an official police complaint.

Police have registered a case against the two unknown captors and the investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.