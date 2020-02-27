Married man caught with lover paraded naked, booked for rape

Agra: A man was booked for rape after he was caught with a married woman in a compromising position by the locals. He was also stripped and paraded naked in a village in Agra. The report said the man is married and has three children and was having an extra-marital affair with another woman in the same village, The Times of India reported.

The man and the woman were caught by her brother-in-law. The locals then assaulted the man and tore his clothes. He was made to walk on the streets of the village. The act was made into a four-minute video which went viral on social media, the report said. The police registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against the man according to the complaint written by the woman’s relative. The man was sent to jail, an officer said.

"We have also come across the video in which he is being forced to walk naked. We are identifying the men involved and action will be taken against them soon," the station house officer was quoted in the report as saying.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates