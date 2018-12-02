Married man commits suicide after woman refuses to meet him

national

A married man and a father of two sons committed suicide here by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after a young woman with whom he was in love refused to meet him, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night but the family members of the deceased -- Laxmi Narayan -- informed the police on Sunday at around 9 a.m.

The police found Narayan, a cable operator, hanging in his office at Sangam Vihar from the fan with a cable wire, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

A resident of nearby Tigri area, Narayan, 36, was married 16 years ago and the couple had two teenage sons.

He had befriended the young woman when he provided a cable connection at her residence some months back, an officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Narayan frequently talked with her on WhatsApp. He had been insisting that the young woman must meet him but she refused to do so.

On Saturday night, Narayan, who was under the influence of alcohol, sent the girl some photos in which he was seen with cuts on his chest, Kumar said.

Seeing the pictures, the young woman and Narayan had a heated row following which he killed himself.

