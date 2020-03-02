Martina Hingis feels 'motherhood more exhausting than playing tennis'

Swiss tennis great Martina Hingis has said being a mother is more exhausting than playing the sport. Hingis, 39, who has a daughter Lia, one, with sports physician hubby Harald Leeman, told BLICK website: "Being a mother is more exhausting than playing tennis. I played tennis for 30 years, it was my job. But nobody can prepare you for being a mother."

Hingis, who became World No. 1 at 16, explained that her daughter does like to hold a racquet and play with tennis balls, but said it is too early to make anything out of it.

Hingis met Leeman in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

