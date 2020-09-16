Marvel's Black Widow eyes new release date

The much-awaited Marvel superhero film 'Black Widow' which was slated for release on November 6, is likely to get its release delayed, according to Variety. The studio is also known to explore various release options for Pixar's animated film 'Soul' which was scheduled for a November 20 release.

According to Variety, the studio is also considering releasing 'Soul' on its online video streaming platform Disney Plus. This comes days after Warner Bros. announced that the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' has been shifted to late December from early September.

Around 70 per cent of the cinema halls in America have reopened after COVID induced shutdown but many are facing problems in attracting audiences. The release of Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' has been delayed several times since its original release date in May.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever