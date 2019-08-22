Search

Mary Kom fails to understand why conflict of interest issue was created

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 10:40 IST | IANS

"It was all very unfortunate. I have previously been the chairman [of the committee] and this is the second time that I have been a part of it. If I was there, an even bigger problem would have been created," she said

Mary Kom fails to understand why conflict of interest issue was created
Mary Kom

New Delhi: Ace boxer Mary Kom said that she failed to understand why conflict of interest allegations were levelled against her in the issue of her coach Chotte Lal Yadav being in the running for the Dronacharya Award.

Mary Kom was part of the committee that recommended names to the Sports Ministry for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand awards. However, she recused herself from the final meeting of the committee after it had emerged that Yadav was in contention for the Dronacharya Award and that his name had come up after Mary Kom herself recommended it to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"It was all very unfortunate. I have previously been the chairman [of the committee] and this is the second time that I have been a part of it. If I was there, an even bigger problem would have been created," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mary komboxingsports news

Interesting facts about Mary Kom, six-time world champ and mother of three

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK