Mary Kom fails to understand why conflict of interest issue was created

New Delhi: Ace boxer Mary Kom said that she failed to understand why conflict of interest allegations were levelled against her in the issue of her coach Chotte Lal Yadav being in the running for the Dronacharya Award.

Mary Kom was part of the committee that recommended names to the Sports Ministry for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand awards. However, she recused herself from the final meeting of the committee after it had emerged that Yadav was in contention for the Dronacharya Award and that his name had come up after Mary Kom herself recommended it to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"It was all very unfortunate. I have previously been the chairman [of the committee] and this is the second time that I have been a part of it. If I was there, an even bigger problem would have been created," she said.

