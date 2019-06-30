Masaba Gupta and her gang party hard!

famous-personalities

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her pal gang partying together in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her having fun with her friends and we must say this girl can party! She is best known for the creative and literary/artistic/ names she gives each of her collection. Masaba Gupta shared a picture with her pal gang having fun in a club in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta looks classy in the pink outfit and is seen having the time of her life with her friends including Rhea Kapoor. She is seen laughing her heart out leaning back on the chair as they pose for the camera. Masaba Gupta is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand.

Masaba Gupta looks stunning in a hot pink trench coat dress with matching heels. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Her shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like silk, chiffon and cotton blending with rich embroidery work.

Recently, she also shared a few pictures of her funky Afro braids and we cannot keep calm about it. Her Afro-braids look stunning and are totally in this summer. She has shared pictures of her braids and they compliment her bold and exotic style.

