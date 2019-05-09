Masaba Gupta gives us new summer look with exotic Afro braids. See Photos
Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer shared a few pictures on Instagram flaunting her funky Afro braids and they are totally in this summer
Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her funky Afro braids and we cannot keep calm about it. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Her exotic looks and style are now the word of town and recently she has created a stir with her new hairdo - Afro braids!
Completing the #28DaysChallenge with a big thumbs-up and a beaming smile! I'm in love with my renewed skin. Firmer. Softer. Radiant and visibly even tone. Will be celebrating my skin glow on the digital cover of @vogueindia very soon! Ladies, you have to try the #28DaysChallenge for yourself! It's so worth it! #28DaysChallenge #olayindia, #FaceAnything @olayindia
Her Afro-braids look stunning and are totally in this summer. She has shared pictures of her braids and they compliment her bold and exotic style. Masaba Gupta is well known for the creative and literary/artistic/ names she gives each of her collection. She is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand.
She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like chiffon, cotton and silk blending with rich embroidery work. She has made her name her unconventional prints along with feminine drapes and silhouettes.
Masaba Gupta's shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. So her exotic look with the funky Afro braids is definitely in this summer.
