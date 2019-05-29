Masaba Gupta's sun-kissed pictures are exotic and fab!

famous-personalities

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her sun-kissed skin that are bound to set the temperature soaring

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her sun-kissed skin and she looks fabulous! Masaba Gupta is best known for the creative and literary/artistic/ names she gives each of her collection. She is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand.

This exotic beauty took to Instagram to share her pictures where she donned a black spaghetti top and flaunted her gorgeous Afro braids. She looks stunning in her summer sun-kissed pictures which she captioned as, 'Keep your heart open.'

View this post on Instagram Keep your heart open. A post shared by MufasaâÂ¨ðÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMay 28, 2019 at 9:58pm PDT

This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. bold looks and style are a perfect blend of both the cultures making her look exotic and mesmerizing.

Masaba Gupta's shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. Recently, she also shared a few pictures of her funky Afro braids and we cannot keep calm about it. Her Afro-braids look stunning and are totally in this summer. She has shared pictures of her braids and they compliment her bold and exotic style.

