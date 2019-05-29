Masaba Gupta's sun-kissed pictures are exotic and fab!
Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her sun-kissed skin that are bound to set the temperature soaring
Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her sun-kissed skin and she looks fabulous! Masaba Gupta is best known for the creative and literary/artistic/ names she gives each of her collection. She is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand.
This exotic beauty took to Instagram to share her pictures where she donned a black spaghetti top and flaunted her gorgeous Afro braids. She looks stunning in her summer sun-kissed pictures which she captioned as, 'Keep your heart open.'
This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. bold looks and style are a perfect blend of both the cultures making her look exotic and mesmerizing. Masaba Gupta is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand.
After years of trying to fit into a box.Some of my own making & some that were thrown my away.. I want to grow into this body with the grace & kindness it deserves. Free of judgement from its shape,form or size. I want to not just grow into & fill this external body with love,so my internal being can finally rest & be at peace...I want to grow old with this body..not like an organ marked with the things people have said about it..but like an old friend you meet after ages. | thanks for shooting me & accepting me as I am,Joe. @josephradhik #comeasyouare
Masaba Gupta's shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. Recently, she also shared a few pictures of her funky Afro braids and we cannot keep calm about it. Her Afro-braids look stunning and are totally in this summer. She has shared pictures of her braids and they compliment her bold and exotic style.
