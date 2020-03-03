Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court

Relationships in Bollywood are extremely fragile and very vulnerable. After a lot of unfortunate separations and divorces, Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena have been granted divorce too. The couple announced its separation in August 2018. Gupta took to her Instagram account to share this news and asked her fans to give the couple privacy.

She wrote- "To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."

Last year in March, they filed for divorce and now a report by SpotBoyE reports that both Gupta and Mantena have been granted the same by the Bandra Family Court.

Well, this is no news that Masaba Gupta is one of the most unique and unconventional fashion designers in Bollywood and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of her favourites. The actress is often spotted wearing her designs and so is Masaba's mother, Neena Gupta.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates