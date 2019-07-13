Masaba Gupta and mum Neena roped in for a quirky web series

web-series

Netflix has sanctioned a web series inspired by Masaba's life, to feature designer and actor-mother Neena in lead roles.

Masaba Gupta. Pic/Instagram account. (Right) Masaba Gupta with mother Neena

In the 10 years since she set foot in the world of fashion, armed with her love for quirky prints and rich hues, Masaba Gupta has become one of the leading couturiers. Her journey — including her lineage, her professional highs, her fight for body positivity, and her personal life — is worthy of storytelling. So, it's not surprising that Netflix has sanctioned a web series that will be loosely inspired by the designer's life. The Sonam Nair-directed project, produced and conceptualised by Ashvini Yardi, will be headlined by Masaba and actor-mother Neena, thus marking their first outing on screen.

A trade source says, "Masaba and Ashvini have been spotted together on several occasions over the past year. It has now emerged that the two were finalising the concept of the show. While the web series takes inspiration from Masaba's life, it has been fictionalised to an extent. It will see Masaba as a fashion designer who navigates her professional and personal life after her divorce. No prizes for guessing that Neena will be seen as her mother. Both women loved the concept and immediately said yes."

Considering Masaba has sealed her place as Bollywood's go-to designer, the show will also delve into the functioning of the film industry from the lens of the couturier. "It's essentially a fun, quirky take on the film industry and fashion. Since the mother-daughter duo is close to several Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, several real-life incidents of Tinsel town will be incorporated into the series." The show is likely to go on floors next month. mid-day reached out to Yardi and Netflix. Both remained unavailable for comment.

