Masaba Gupta flaunts her sexy back in her throwback picture

Here's an exotic throwback photo of Masaba Gupta from her monsoon diary

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, a Mumbai-based designer's latest post on Instagram will leave you awe-struck! The exotic beauty took to a social media website, Instagram to share a throwback picture from her monsoon diary and we must say she looks stunning as ever. Check out the post below!

Masaba Gupta shared this picture captioning it as 'This time, last year. On a rainy day' and she looks ravishing in a deep V back grey top paired with a pink floral stud. She kept her make up minimal and let her wavy mane down. The budding designer looks exotic and stunning in her throwback photo.

Masaba Gupta is a budding fashion designer and her amazing style can be defined as a blend of traditional and contemporary with modernity taking the upper hand. This bold beauty was born to the Indian actress Neena Gupta and the West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Her shows create a lot of stir and chatter on social media and she is credited to be the first Indian designer to do an Instagram show. Masaba Gupta also claims that most of her sales around 60 per cent happen through WhatsApp. She specializes in styling women in ethnic wear using various fabrics like silk, chiffon and cotton blending with rich embroidery work.

