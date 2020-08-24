Masaba Gupta: I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity
Admitting that she harboured dream of being a heroine in her teenage years, ace couturier Masaba Gupta on enjoying brush with acting in the eponymous series
If fate had given in to a 14-year-old's wish almost 17 years ago, the Indian fashion industry would have been bereft of the talent of Masaba Gupta today. The ace designer reveals that as a teenager, she wanted to follow in actor-mother Neena Gupta's footsteps. "I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van," laughs Gupta, surprised at how destiny works in mysterious ways.
Today, she finds her desire fulfilled as she headlines Netflix's Masaba Masaba. "I was relaxed in front of the camera. I am as content with what I did as I am critical," says Gupta, who is open to more acting offers. "I will act because I enjoy it. My business puts food on the table, so there is no compulsion to act."
A still from Masaba Masaba
Directed by Sonam Nair and created by showrunner Ashvini Yardi, the series sees Gupta going through a personal upheaval while trying to create a new collection. She reached out to buddies Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor for tips. "I ran the script by Rhea because as a producer, she represents girl power."
The show makes no mention of legendary West Indies cricketer-father Vivian Richards. "The narrative picks up from the middle of my life. If there is another season that focuses on my early years, there will be a reference to him."
Rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra plays her husband in the series. Probe her on their rumoured romance, and she says, "Satyadeep is calm and gentle. He is a special person. The joke is that I am guarded about my personal life, but I have made a show on my life."
Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta is definitely one of the most renowned fashion designers of today but there's much more to her than just being a designer. The 31-year-old designer from Mumbai loves food. Yes, that's true!
Masaba Gupta shared this picture from her travel journey with her mother Neena Gupta. In the picture, Masaba can be seen caught in a candid conversation with her mom. Holding a glass of wine in her hands, Masaba captioned this one: Just before I was given a mild lecture over drinks by mom at 35,000 ft!
The 31-year-old designer shared this stunning picture where she can be seen enjoying a beautiful dish full of colours which appears to be a Fish Taco. Masaba shared the picture with a tropical fish emoticon.
In photo: Masaba Gupta enjoys the scenic view from her window seat as she holds the cup of coffee with love.
On her trip to Rishikesh near the Ganges, Masaba Gupta indulged in delicious Indian food. Through her post, the 31-year-old designer said that the one way through her heart is good food. While sharing the pictures, Masaba revealed that she loved good, nutritious and wholesome food. The designer binged on aloo puri, makke ki roti and saag and karele ki chaat!
Masaba, who loves Indian food to the core also said that she went home happy with her stomach full and smacking her lips. In the picture, makke ki roti and saag that Masaba enjoyed in Rishikesh
Besides eating food, Masaba Gupta can also whip some delicious food and desserts. In March 2019, Masaba Gupta shared a video where she was seen baking her favourite eggless dessert with Pooja Dhingra, a pastry chef who is also known as India's 'macaroon queen'.
In photo: Masaba Gupta relishes a vegan coconut bowl during the launch of her resort wear in Dubai.
During the holiday season of December 2018, Masaba Gupta was seen enjoying her vacations and bonding with her family and friends over food. Masaba shared a boomerang video where all the members of her family can be seen waiting to strike a conversation over all things food!
Masaba, who has dressed many leading celebrities of the film and fashion industry loves coffee. Every now and then, the ace designer shares pictures from her coffee sessions. Masaba shared this picture while returning home after her official work trip. While sharing the picture, Masaba wrote: What’s the word for that feeling when you come back home? She ended her caption with a black heart and dove of peace emoticon.
Taking her love for coffee everywhere, Masaba can be seen enjoying the hot piping coffee wherever she goes. Masaba captions this one: Creating some worry-free and cash-free moments in the Maldives.
In photo: Masaba Gupta reveals her inner child as she enjoys London's famous Ben's cookies.
Masaba Gupta loves food, be it Indian, Mexican, Italian or Mediterranean. From aloo puri and karele ki chaat to Cheesecake Tart; from healthy bowls to Chestnut Momos, Masaba loves everything that's food and only food.
Masaba Gupta likes to explore and taste different cuisines. Every now and then, she visits various cafes, restaurants and fine dining places on a regular basis. Through one of her posts, Masaba said that clean eating can only be a way of life if one feels like they're not missing out on the taste quotient!
In photo: Masaba Gupta caught in a candid moment as she bonds with her friend over coffee.
Did you know? Potatoes and rice are Masaba Gupta's very old friends. While sharing this picture with her fans, Masaba Gupta revealed that she loves potatoes and rice in her food. And that her love affair with them is as old as she can remember.
Masaba Gupta swears by Paella, a rice dish that is one of the best-known dishes in Spanish cuisine. The 31-year-old designer can be seen enjoying seafood paella that is full of prawns and oysters. While showing her love for Spanish cuisine, Masaba wrote: It's all downhill from here!
In photo: Ace designer Masaba Gupta treats herself with some coolers in the humid afternoon of Uttarakhand.
Masaba Gupta loves bonding with her friends and family over food. From sipping wine at 35,000 ft to bonding with her mom Neena Gupta over food at various cafes, actress Neena Gupta is definitely Masaba's partner-in-crime when it comes to food. Masaba shared this picture from one of her visits to a cafe with her mom Neena Gupta. While sharing this picture with her fans, Masaba captioned it: Coffee and Cream!
Very often, Masaba shares a leaf from her childhood diaries by sharing throwback pictures of herself and it is one of the cutest things on her Instagram. Masaba shared this picture on her friend Alia Bhatt's birthday. In the picture, Masaba is caught in a candid moment as she and her friends binge on samosas and ketchup. Masaba captioned this one: Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo! This photo is proof that I'm the awkward, slightly off-center one and you are the happy, happier, happiest child there ever was. Here's a trip down memory lane.
Besides delicious meals and clean and healthy food, Masaba Gupta also has a soft corner for desserts. From cheesecake tart to ice creams and much more. The 31-year-old designer shared this picture from one of her cheat days where she was seen relishing hot chocolate with ice cream. While sharing the picture, Masaba wrote: It was leg day. She ended her witty caption with a woman shrugging and white medium star emoticon.
In photo: Masaba Gupta can be seen enjoying a delicious pizza to which she captioned: Truffle plus rose!
Even if food is the way through her heart, Masaba Gupta definitely knows to show off her love for food with a humorous side. While sharing this picture, Masaba said that on the right is the person who elegantly waits to eat like a cultured person who watches her weight. While on the left is another version of her who reapplies lipstick after successfully finishing two plates of each round, drooling and smirking at people who watch their weight. Masaba Gupta shared this picture post a great Thai meal in Mumbai.
Showing once again why food is the way through her heart, Masaba gets witty as she gorges on three different kinds of cake as she still lays in her bed. While sharing this picture of three different cakes, Masaba wrote: Some days you need a cake to get out of bed. Three kinds. Saviour!
In photo: Masaba Gupta enjoys fresh coconut water in between shoots at her Kala Ghoda store in Mumbai.
Recently, celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where she is seen relishing delicious food such as aloo puri, makke ki roti and more. But there's much more to her than being a designer. A glance through her Instagram shows that the 31-year-old Mumbai personality is a foodie at heart and the way only to her heart is delicious food.
(All photos: Instagram/Masaba Gupta)
