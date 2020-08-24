Masaba Gupta: I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity

If fate had given in to a 14-year-old's wish almost 17 years ago, the Indian fashion industry would have been bereft of the talent of Masaba Gupta today. The ace designer reveals that as a teenager, she wanted to follow in actor-mother Neena Gupta's footsteps. "I wanted to act since I was 14, but I was dissuaded by my mother for various reasons. She told me I would be stereotyped. Back then, I wanted to be an actor for the sake of vanity. I wanted to have people fussing over me in the make-up van," laughs Gupta, surprised at how destiny works in mysterious ways.

Today, she finds her desire fulfilled as she headlines Netflix's Masaba Masaba. "I was relaxed in front of the camera. I am as content with what I did as I am critical," says Gupta, who is open to more acting offers. "I will act because I enjoy it. My business puts food on the table, so there is no compulsion to act."



A still from Masaba Masaba

Directed by Sonam Nair and created by showrunner Ashvini Yardi, the series sees Gupta going through a personal upheaval while trying to create a new collection. She reached out to buddies Sonam K Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor for tips. "I ran the script by Rhea because as a producer, she represents girl power."

The show makes no mention of legendary West Indies cricketer-father Vivian Richards. "The narrative picks up from the middle of my life. If there is another season that focuses on my early years, there will be a reference to him."

Rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra plays her husband in the series. Probe her on their rumoured romance, and she says, "Satyadeep is calm and gentle. He is a special person. The joke is that I am guarded about my personal life, but I have made a show on my life."

