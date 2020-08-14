Masaba Masaba Trailer: Here's a fun peek into the life of ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta

If you're a fan of fashion designer Masaba Gupta's work, then this new Netflix series is something that will interest you. Masaba Masaba brings to you a fun, fictional glimpse into the life of one of India's most-sought-after fashion designers, Masaba Gupta!

An unconventional life, famous mother, juggling her fashion label, complicated matters of the heart… heck, even an unusual name! Can this woman catch a break? Well, the answer to that is a little more complex than a straight-up "yes or no". Grab your girl gang and buckets of popcorn to find out in Masaba Masaba, slated to hit your screens on August 28, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Masaba Masaba below:

Inspired by Masaba Gupta's story, the series is a celebration of her life, successes and failures alike, packing in a ton of fun, laughter and tongue-in-cheek humour that is synonymous with her and her actor mother, Neena Gupta.

Starring Masaba and Neena in lead roles, and as themselves, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. What's more, the series is also peppered with surprise acts from celebrities like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

At the launch of the trailer, producer Ashvini Yardi (Viniyard Films), said, "As the producer and creator of this series, I am genuinely excited to bring this first-of-a-kind concept for viewers. Masaba and Neenaji are inspiring women with a story to tell. It is the perfect recipe of fun, wit, inspiration, and emotion, all rolled into one. This series gave us a chance to experiment with a new format of fiction which is based on the real-life moments of a celebrity."

Co-writer and director Sonam Nair added, "Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women -- confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes. And to show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses!"

Masaba Masaba releases exclusively on Netflix this August 28, 2020.

