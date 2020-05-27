Masaba Gupta's rumoured beau Satyadeep Mishra models her line of unisex masks

There has been tattle about Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra being a twosome for a while now. They prefer to be guarded about their relationship. But Gupta threw caution to the wind when she posted his picture on her Instagram story.

Mishra was modelling for her unisex line of face masks. Looks like Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-husband and the designer have nothing to hide now. High time, we say.

Recently, there was buzz that Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra were spending lockdown together at Goa. The pair seemed to make it social media official when Satyadeep took to his Instagram account to share a candid photo of himself, Gupta called him 'My handsome' in the comments section and also dropped an emoji and a heart.

Speaking of her face masks, Masaba Gupta's line of unisex masks is called Maskaba. These stylish masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, and are washable and reusable.

