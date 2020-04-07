Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria reunite for the recreated version

Masakali from Delhi-6 is an iconic song that was filmed on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Prasoon Joshi's lyrics and AR Rahman's music had a soothing charm that made this melody a tune for the ages. Capturing the free-spirited and feisty nature of the female character, the song has been immortalised by the listeners. And now, it's time for version 2.0!

And can you guess who will be featuring in the recreated version? The Marjaavaan pair Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song will be directed by Adil Shaikh, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about it, Malhotra said, "We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti."

Sutaria spilled the beans on her shooting experience and said, "It was a breeze. It's such a catchy song despite being a midtempo tune. Bhushanji and Tanishk have reimagined the 2.0 version beautifully while Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun, sexy spin, which I love." She even took to her Instagram account to announce that the song will be out on April 8, have a look:

As stated above, it's a cult song and let's see how well version 2.0 is received!

