Massive fire in south Delhi factory, 34 tenders at spot

No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar



Firefighters douse flames on a truck which caught fire at Malviya Nagar in New Delhi, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The truck fire later spread to a nearby godown. Pic/PTI

A massive fire broke out in a rubber factory here on Tuesday, and hours later, 34 tenders were still at the spot to douse the blaze, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Afire official told IANS that a call reporting the fire near Sant Nirankari School was received at 4.57 p.m. and nearly 25 tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Romil Baaniya said that it was found that a truck was being loaded with rubber sheets at the warehouse situated at Khirki Extension area when the vehicle suddenly caught fire and it was also spread to the building, where more rubber sheets were stored.

The officer said that 25 fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was partially brought under control. Later in the evening, more tenders were sent, according to fire services.

A total of 34 tenders are still at the spot as the fire hasn't douted completely. Baaniya said that there have been no reports of any casualties far and that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained. "The nearby area has been temporarily evacuated for security reasons. "Efforts are being made to control the fire," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever