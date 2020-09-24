Mumbai: Massive tumour taken out of 55-year-old's abdomen

It took nine hours for doctors to remove a gargantuan tumour from the abdomen of a 55-year-old woman. The Chembur resident underwent the surgery about three months after learning about the tumour, which grew bigger as she waited. Doctors said the surgery was successful and she is currently recuperating at her home.

Oncologist Dr Tanveer Majeed, along with urologist Dr Santosh Palkar and anaesthesiologist Dr Shilpa Deshmukh, operated on the woman on September 9 at Zen Multi Speciality Hospital. They removed an 11-kg tumour from her abdomen.



Dr Tanveer Majeed, the oncologist

Dr Majeed told mid-day that the tumour was of a "rare kind" due to its size and growth. "It was actually a very large abdominal sarcoma around 40 cm in length and weighed 11 kg. "The tumour was in the entire right side of the patient's abdomen. It had pushed all the organs, including kidney and vena cava [largest vein in the abdomen], to her left side of the body. It was reaching up to the pelvis."

Dr Majeed said the patient came to see him around mid-June with her CT scans. The doctor said although he was confident of performing a successful surgery, there was one per cent chance of failure. "The tricky part was to separate the tumour from the vena cava, the right ureter, and the aorta and duodenum. When she came to us in June, she was apprehensive about undergoing surgery due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It also took some time to arrange financial resources as this was a big surgery."

Dr Majeed said the patient's entire abdomen had grown twice its normal size as the tumour was growing rapidly. "She was breathless and could not eat much. When left unattended, tumours tend to become malignant and highly vascular. This was the largest tumour I have seen in my entire surgical experience."

11kg

Size of the tumour

