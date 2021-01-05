Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his web debut with a historical drama?

Rumours are rife that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to collaborate with Richa Chadha almost eight years after Ram-Leela (2013). The actor was recently spotted outside the filmmaker's Juhu office. A little bit of digging revealed that Chadha is in talks with the auteur to headline a web series that will be produced under his banner.

Bhansali will remain true to his signature style of lavish productions with this offering, which will mark his foray into digital entertainment.

“It's a period drama rooted in a chapter of Indian history, with Bhansali sir serving as the creator and showrunner. Usually, tentpole projects are commissioned by streaming giants. But here, the filmmaker is said to be making it independently after which he will sell it to an OTT platform. The script is being developed while Bhansali sir zeroes in on the two male leads. Richa, who is keen to portray the female lead, has yet to sign on the dotted line,” says a source. If all goes well, the multi-crore project will roll by the year-end. The web series aside, the director has his hands full with the Alia Bhatt-starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

mid-day reached out to Bhansali and Chadha, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together, actress talks about the new chapter

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news