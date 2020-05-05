Mat Kar Forward: Ayushmann, Kriti, Sara and Virat join initiative to tackle misinformation

In an attempt to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and cricketer Virat Kohli have joined hands for a new initiative called 'Mat Kar Forward.

The initiative by short video making platform TikTok urges people to not share any unverified message, picture or video. The four celebrities have shot a video message in which they are seen asking people to not spread hatred, fear, or misinformation on social media by forwarding data from unverified sources.

They are seen sitting and talking about how deadly the virus of misinformation is before talking about the issue individually in the video.

"All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it's time to bring a change, and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward," tweeted Khurrana along with the video.

"All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward," tweeted Virat Kohli.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of a rise in misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic on social media platforms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever