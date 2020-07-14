Yes, marriages are made in heaven. But they are arranged on earth by some gifted people who have the innate sense of uniting like-minded people in a bond of a lifetime. Having won accolades and awards besides blessings from happy couples and their families, Dr. Priya Shah is a popular and respectable figure who is running a marriage bureau in Mumbai and abroad since the last 30 years.

A personal approach

Hailing from a Jain Gujarati family in Mumbai, Dr. Priya Shah was married off at an early age in 1991 by her parents. Though she enjoys a happy married life, she feels that arranged marriages don’t offer girls the luxury of choosing their own life partners. It was this liberal thought of giving girls the option to choose their own life partner that prompted her to start a marriage bureau. The rest, as they say is history.

Maker of Matches

An M.A & Ph.D. in marriage consultancy (U.S.A), Dr. Shah has successfully made matches of more than 9000 couples through her establishment ‘Priya Shah The Match Maker’.

The establishment boasts of making matches belonging to well-placed professionals like doctor, engineer, M.B.A, Chartered Accountant, Architect, well-known business house owners, industrialists from Hindu families like Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, South-Indian, Marwari-Agarwal, Maheshwari, Gupta, Jain from Mumbai and other Metros as well as overseas too.



The Marriages of India Magzine launch by Hema Malini with Dr. Priya Shah

Magazine Launch

Launch of "The Marriages of India" Magazine 1st Edition ‘2004 launch by Hema Malini with Dr. Priya Shah

I, Priya Shah, am overwhelmed to present the first English edition of my magazine "The Marriages of India". The philosophy of our Indian culture says that life is divided into four parts, Bramcharya Ashram, Grasth Ashram, Vanprast Ashram, and Sanyasth Ashram. Vanprast and Sanyasth Ashram have a very precious and worthy status but the most important is the Grahasth Ashram. To enter into the experiences of Grahasth Ashram, marriage is an important act. In present times, marriage has become a very difficult issue. Parents and their respective children go through tremendous stress in marriage related problems. To get married or to celebrate a good wedding ceremony or even to maintain a good marriage life is a very challenging fact. How to lead a successful marriage life and how to live happily with your family are subjects talked about in our magazine. "PRIYA SHAH THE MATCHMAKER" keeps reforming itself year after year. In order to create awareness for a healthy and happy married life for today's younger generation, I have taken the initiative to introduce my magazine called “The Marriages of India". I hope this magazine will be of great help to the girls and boys of today's generation to lead a happy married life.

Today, the young generation uses the online dating system where they end up chatting with random people which leads to inappropriate decisions of marriage without seriously understanding or getting to know each other well. This results in fights, arguments, and ultimately legal separation.

It is very important that both boys and the girls select correct partners for marriage. A life-partner who is supportive, understanding, caring, and above all someone who will live with them under all kinds of circumstances, without any pride or prejudices.

Hence, to bring all the awareness for a healthy and happy married life for today's younger generation, I have taken this opportunity to introduce this magazine called "The Marriages of India".

The main purpose of my magazine “The Marriages of India" is to solve the main problem in our society viz. Late marriages, Divorce, or No marriage. Today's young generation boys and girls think that they are self-made, well-settled in life, and have the freedom to live their lives independently. This is really something seriously to think about. If this thinking of today's youth continues, then the future of this generation is really going to be furious, like No Marriages and hence No Children. This is illiteracy in the younger generation towards marriage.



Received Award from Dubai 21st Century Best Match Maker

I hope this magazine will be a great help to the girls and boys of today's generation to lead the happiest married life.

Accolades and awards

Owing to her hard work and goodwill, Dr. Priya Shah has been bestowed with several recognitions.

Youngest celebrity matchmaker from Times of India 2020

Bharat Ratan Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award 2018

The Global Achiever—21st Century

The Best Match Maker Award 2015 in Dubai

Awarded by Jain International Trade Organisation 2014

Ashok Stambh Award 2014

Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Award, 2013

Mother Teresa Excellence Award, 2013

Nari Ratna’ at International Women’s Day in 2011

Youngest Jain Ratna Award 2010

Website: www.priyashahthematchmaker.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever