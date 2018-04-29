No more horsing around?

As the debate over the safety measures for horse riding in Matheran gains steam due to last weeks freak accident involving an eight-year-old from the city, experts believe the issue won't be resolved with helmets alone

As per the municipality, only 460 horses are allowed to operate

At Dasturi Naka, which is located three km from the main market street of Matheran, and the point till which vehicles are allowed, horse riders can be seen idly waiting around for visitors, on a hot weekday afternoon. They attribute the low takers for these rides to the ongoing exam season and the recently-revived toy train, whose services were

resumed in January after being discontinued due to two derailments.

But is that the only reason? An unfortunate incident last week has brought this concern to the forefront. According to reports, on April 21, Rasheeda Radiowala, 8, from Lamington Road suffered grievous injuries after her horse bolted when a monkey swung at it and startled the animal. Her parents allege that the handler struck the horse, causing it to jump, which led to Rasheeda losing her balance and tumbling down. The accident left her with two skull fractures, cuts to the side of the head, and clots between her brain and skull. While owner Rahim Walage and handler Mustafa Shaikh have been booked under IPC sections 337 and 338 for negligence and causing severe injury, the incident has once again put the spotlight on whether the activity needs to be closely monitored and safety regulations be put in place.



Locals claim slippery roads often lead to horses losing their balance. Pics/Atul Kamble

Unsafe and unregulated

This isn't the first time that horse riding in Matheran has come under the scanner. Back in 2016, when Kurla resident Neeelam Singh, 32, died after falling from a horse in Matheran, the Matheran Hill Station Municipal Council (MHSMC) had passed a resolution setting aside R5 lakh for helmets for tourists riding horses.

None of it is visible during a visit to the pedestrian hill station. Nevertheless, we decide to mount a horse from Aman Lodge to the market place for R350 for a first-hand experience. The handler and horse owner, Santosh Gore, is a 24-year-old local who purchased Superstar, a majestic horse from Nashik for R40,000. Fortunately, Superstar is mild-mannered and easy to handle.



Due to the drop in business, former horse owners and handlers Akhtar Khan, Imran Shaikh and Dilip Nayak quit the profession to open hotels in the area

There are currently 460 horses in Matheran and the handlers work on the "number system," where horses with a certain serial number operate on the same day, says Gore. All the horse owners and handlers are issued licences by the local police, which is renewed every year. While the MHSMC rule states that the rider can't be below the age of 18, a teenager is seen handling one, with his father walking closely behind him. But, Gore quickly comes to his defence. "That's how you learn. In fact, that's how I learned because here, it's a family business," he says.

When the subject of the accident is broached, some handlers feign ignorance and make a hasty exit, while others term it as a one-off incident. "You have to gauge the temperament of the horse and accordingly assign it to the visitor. We make it a point to walk alongside, of course," says Gore. "In the girl's case, it wasn't the handler's fault because in such situations, it becomes difficult to regain control of the animal," he says.



Adil Gandhy

Risky business

At Matheran, experts say, it's advisable to trot or may be canter in open stretches. Galloping is a strict no. A lot of this has to do with the roads, which are not in top-notch condition. One of the most vociferous voices rallying for better roads has been former Matheran Municipal Councillor Manoj Khedkar. "Helmets will help, but there's only so much that a helmet can save you from. The root cause, I believe, is unpaved roads. The chances of a horse slipping on pockmarked roads or slippery soil is high," he says. As Matheran is an eco-sensitive zone with laterite soil of volcanic origin, the soil is soft and porous, he adds. Each year, the problem of bad roads is amplified due to heavy rain given its high altitude. On an average, Matheran receives anywhere between 450 mm and 800 mm rainfall daily.

At the local BJ Hospital, an over 100-year-old civic primary healthcare institute, there are two medical practitioners, who see an approximate of five cases of accidents due to falling every month. Dr Nilesh Yadav, the primary medical officer at the hospital says the responsibility entirely hinges on the rider. "They often let go off the reins of the horse when the visitor is riding," he says. The spate of accidents due to falling have become the talk of the town. A group of former horse owners, who have now switched to opening a hotel, believe that riders need to put their foot down if they feel a visitor is inexperienced in horse riding. "There have been times in the past, when I have refused to let a man mount with his infant. Guests often insist on riding solo. They think it's an adventure, but it's very risky," he says.



Prasad Sawant

Way forward

Adil Gandhy, former president of Mumbai's Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) at Mahalaxmi, who has been visiting Matheran for 72 years, says that new riders in Matheran must be equipped with what one calls a lead rein. "This is a rein, which can be clipped on the 'ring' [on the side] of their horse and the ghodawalla should be holding it, while riding his own horse."

Vasant Shinde, a Matheran-born rider, says ghodawallas have to be alert while guiding the riding newbie. "I see handlers today, two mobile phones, a horse in their charge, a rider on the horse. They are distracted," says Shinde. For now, the decision to implement the use of helmets seems to be finally seeing the light of day. "Horse owners have been given 10 days to enforce use of helmets for riders," said Sena councillor Prasad Sawant.



Santosh Gore

Visitors, however, continue to ride undeterred. Pritesh Shah, a businessman from Juhu, says while he heard about the case, it did not stop him from taking the ride. "I ensured the speed is slow and that my child is with me on the horse," he says.

5

No. of accident cases due to falling that BJ Hospital treats in a month

10

No. of days within which helmets rule will be enforced

With inputs by Hemal Ashar

