Matheran trains resume for all for first time since March 22

During the lockdown, two attempts were made to revive the train service, but there was not much response

Matheran train services will finally begin for the general public from today. CR on Tuesday formally announced that it was commencing shuttle services between Aman Lodge (Dasturi Naka) and Matheran from November 4 for the general public and freight. During the lockdown, services were briefly resumed twice, but that was to ferry essentials and freight.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and said four services will be run on the 18-minute-long journey, first one in the day starting at 9:30 am from Matheran, and reaching Aman Lodge at 9:48 am.

Also read: Central Railway To Resume Shuttle Service For Residents Of Matheran

This is the first time since the lockdown started on March 22 that services will resume for the general public along with freight.

"From Aman Lodge, the train will leave at 9:55 am, reaching Matheran at 10:13 am. The evening train from Matheran will leave at 4 pm, reaching Aman Lodge at 4:18 pm. From Aman Lodge station, the train will depart at 4:25 pm, reaching Matheran at 4:43 pm," he said.

"The train will have three second-class, one first-class and two luggage vans. Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination," he added.

The state government had given the go-ahead to the Central Railway to open the services after requests from the Matheran Municipal Council to get the line started.

The Matheran Municipal Council (MMC) had requested that the mini-train shuttle service between Dasturi Naka and Matheran town be resumed as horses and hand rickshaws are the only means of transport there. Following this, state government granted permission for operating of mini-train shuttle services between Aman Lodge (Dasturi Naka) to Matheran town only and issued directives to CR, which sought permission of the Railway Board at New Delhi and the approvals came in on Monday.

mid-day had written about the issue on October 31 and highlighted the issue several times during complete lockdown as to how the 6,500 Matheran residents had been dependent on about 460 horses and a few hand carts for essential supplies. Following court directives, the Railways had the thrown up train services open for freight to ferry essentials.

Railway officials said that during the complete lockdown too, they had made two attempts to revive the train service, but there was not much response to it and had very less patronage.

4

No. of services CR will run between Matheran and Aman Lodge

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news