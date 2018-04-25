Matthew McConaughey sends love to Channing Tatum after split

At CinemaCon 2018, Matthew McConaughey shared his plans for reaching out to his Magic Mike co-star following his separation from Jenna Dewan



Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey has sent his love to Channing Tatum, following the star's split from wife Jenna Dewan. At CinemaCon 2018 here he shared his plans for reaching out to his "Magic Mike" co-star following his separation from Dewan, reports eonline.com.

"I haven't talked to him," McConaughey admitted. "I want to check in with him because he is going through what's obviously not an ideal time right now with the separation. I haven't spoken to him in the last couple weeks." Tatum and Dewan, who wed in 2009 and share one daughter together, announced their separation in early April.

