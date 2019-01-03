Matunga police gives a pleasant birthday surprise to 84-year-old woman

national

Lalita Subramanian with the Matunga police team

Mumbai: Lalita Subramanian was surprised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika and the Matunga police team at her residence on Wednesday morning for her 84th birthday.

DCP Ambika, Senior Police Inspector Bharat Bhoite, Assistant Commissioner of Police Asmita Bhosale, along with their team surprised Subramanian at her residence with a cake, a saree and a bouquet for her 84th birthday.

Lalita Subramanian has been living alone for the last 20 years at her Wadala residence as her three children — a son and a daughter are settled in the US and another son in Bengaluru. Despite residing alone for all these years, she and her family trust her safety with the Matunga police. She has been sharing a special bond with the police team for the last 20 years when she had approached them regarding a case and since then, they have been in touch with her regularly, also running errands for her.

When DNA asked Subramanian about her bond with the police team, she said: "I never felt lonely as I have my police friends and children taking care of me whenever I need them."

"Everyone at the police station addresses her as 'mummy'. She is like a family member for the police station staff. At times, when she is unable to speak because of Asthma, all she has to do is call upon our mobile phones or just ring the pooja bell in her house while the call is on. We sense that she needs us and rush to her house for help. Our female staff is also aware of the medicines Subramanian needs and ensure she takes them on time," said an officer from Matunga police station.

