Mayank Rana encourages Indian beauties with brains by producing Beauty pageant

If you are born in the reputed family, it adds up a lot of responsibility on your shoulder. You have to live up to the expectation of your family, friends and society.

We feel some are born with exceptional talent, and they showcase their talent and create magical things for society. Mayank Rana, a renowned personality known for many things, started a career in modelling and now becoming a smart producer who can manage any significant events in India and abroad.

Mayank Rana has managed many beauty pageants until now; he is becoming a strong pillar of the fashion world who is promoting lots of young talents worldwide with his events and shows.

Mayank Rana believes in bringing new concepts, and this quality has helped him gain name and bucks in a short time. He knows how to deal with top names of Entertainment world.

Mayank Rana feels India has lots of talent, and he is giving effort for them. He wants to see all the intelligent people come forward on a bigger stage with the events and shows he does in India. Mayank has organised many top beauty pageant events until now, and he is primarily known for such projects. Because of him, many top beauty talents have come out from small to big towns of India.

This year also he is planning to come with a couple of big shows on beauty pageants in some he is producing single-handedly, and in others, he is part of the events.

Recently he is working on two which are going to come soon this year. In which many big celebrities are taking part in the event. One is Mrs India Universal were top names like Yuvika Chaudhary, Ranvijay, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Zoya Afroz are part of this mega beauty show. E24 will broadcast this show.

