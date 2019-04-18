Mayawati claims EC turning a blind eye to violation of MCC by Yog Adityanath

national

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused the Election Commission (EC) of 'turning a blind eye' to the violation of the model code of conduct by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is flouting the EC's ban imposed on him by visiting temples and eating food in the houses of Dalits. He is doing drama and is broadcasting the same on the media platforms for electoral gains. Why the Commission is so kind to him?" Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

She further accused the EC of being biased and 'wrongly favouring' BJP leaders. "It is impossible to have free and fair elections this time if the EC continues to neglect the moves made by BJP leaders. How will this resolve the public's discomfort? The BJP leadership is still bent on doing the same arbitrariness as it has been so far, why?" she said in a follow-up tweet.

Mayawati also claimed that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seem nervous in the same way how Congress was ahead of the previous elections due to the fear of losing.

"The real reason for this is that along with poor and farmers, the BJP is indulging in anti-Muslim, and anti-Dalit deeds," she claimed.

Polling for the second phase of general elections is underway across the country, including in eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

