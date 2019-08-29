Mayawati demands action against caste divide in Uttar Pradesh school

national

The principal of a primary school in Rampur admitted that the practice continues even after the authorities have asked the students to not differentiate on the basis of caste.

On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party chief Mayawati demanded strict action from Yogi Aditynatah government against the officials who were responsible for making Dalit students sit separately for mid-day meals. The incident came to light when Dalit students of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia were asked to bring their own plates from home for the meals. Not only were they asked to bring their own plates but the students were also made to sit separately when the food was served.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief #Mayawati has demanded strict action against officials responsible for making #Dalit students at a primary school in #UttarPradesh's Ballia sit separately for mid-day meals.



According to a few Dalit students from the school, "Anyone can eat in plates provided by the school but we bring our own plates," reports news agency ANI. P. Gupta, the principal of a primary school in Rampur admitted that the practice continues even after the authorities have asked the students to not differentiate on the basis of caste.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the principal said that the school has asked the students to sit together and eat together, however, the students go separate ways as soon as the management leave. The principal said, "We keep telling them that all are equal but the lessons they have learned from home are stronger. The students of upper caste do not let others from Dalit castes sit with them."

