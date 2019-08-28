Mayawati unanimously re-elected Bahujan Samaj Party President

national

Mayawati said that her party would continue to work for the weaker and downtrodden sections of the society

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as party President on

On Wednesday, BSP leader and party chief Mayawati was once again re-elected as the party president unanimously after she had a meeting with the party's office-bearers. The announcement came after Mayawati had a national level meeting with her office-bearers.

According to a statement released by the BSP party, the BSP chief recalled about her commitment towards the movement which was initiated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and later on was taken forward by the party's founder, late Kanshi Ram. Mayawati also said that her party will never compromise on its ideology and principles.

She also said that her party would continue to work for the weaker and downtrodden sections of the society. Post her appointment, Mayawati also announced the list of 12 assembly candidates where by-elections are due. On the hand, the party did not announce a candidate for the Jalalpur seat which was won by the BSP candidate back in 2017.

According to sources, Qayyum Ansari will contest from the Ghosi seat, Raj Narain Nirala from Manikpur seat, Naushad Ali from Hamirpur, Akhilesh Ambedkar from Zaidpur, Ramesh Gautam from Balha and Sunil Kumar from Tundla. Although there is no official confirmation about the names of the candidates in the list.

With inputs from IANS

