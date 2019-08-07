Sushma Swaraj passes away: Mayawati pays her last respects

national

Sushma Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the latter's residence in Delhi. Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

"Sushma Swaraj ji's demise personally saddens me. She was an able politician, administrator and a good orator. Her personality was very friendly, even with members of the opposition. I pray to nature to give her family the strength to cope with this loss," Mayawati told reporters in New Delhi.

Earlier, Mayawati had tweeted: "The news of the sudden demise of Mrs Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and former union minister, is very saddening. She was not only a very skilled politician and administrator but also an affable woman. Deepest condolences to his family."

Sushma Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as she was feeling restless at 9 pm. Swaraj reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

