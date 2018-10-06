Mayur Puri: Words have different life in different language

bollywood

Mayur Puri says importance should be given to translating the emotions, not words

Mayur Puri

Screenwriter Mayur Puri has penned dialogues for the Hindi version of Hollywood films like The Angry Birds Movie, The Jungle Book and Captain America: Civil War. He says importance should be given to translating the emotions, not words.

"If I am creating a Hindi version of any film written in any other language, the number one priority for me is to translate not the words but the emotions," Puri told IANS in a recorded response.

"What is actually happening on-screen, what is the actual intention of the original creator, the writer, director and the producer. What are they trying to generate? I am a big fan of Natya Shastra... Indian aesthetics. We follow 'ras' -- which is about the emotion that they are trying to generate for their audience," he added.

Puri, who also wrote dialogues for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War -- the Hindi version of which released in India again on October 2, tries to pen the "same emotions", but with a cultural context.

"If I have to generate the same emotion for my audience, how will I go about that? The problem with the earlier evolution of Hindi translations of Hollywood films was that they were funny but they were unintentionally funny.

"People were laughing at the translation and not with the translation, and that is not how things should happen. Thankfully, we are evolving more and more towards that goal. Today, we can predict very safely the places where audience will laugh because of the accuracies of translating the emotion and not translating the actual word," he added.

Puri, who has assisted on projects like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" and Dhoom, feels "words have a different life in a different language".

"We have to keep on adapting according to the references culturally which are more important to our people, which are more understandable to our audience," he added.

He is happy with the success of Avengers: Infinity War, which brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos, in India.

Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson. The film also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

The 19th film in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Avengers: Infinity War is a unique one in the superhero genre as none of the heroes save the day despite their cool gadgets and powers.

The Disney-Marvel film released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever