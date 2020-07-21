MCA scorer Ramesh Parab back home in Parel after beating COVID-19

Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) scorer and statistician Ramesh Parab, 65, returned to his Parel home last week after conquering Coronavirus.

Parab spent more than a month in a private Mumbai hospital battling the virus and its effects. He was admitted on June 12.

"I couldn't recognise myself after the first 25 days in hospital. But thanks to the blessings of well-wishers and timely treatment from the doctors at Wockhardt Hospital, I am now out of danger. It's good to be back home. I had varan-bhaat [dal-rice] after 37 days," Parab told mid-day on Monday.

Parab has been serving MCA since 1997. He has scored in 25 Tests, 100-plus ODIs, as many first-class games and 80 IPL matches. "If health permits, I would like to serve cricket and MCA till my last breath," he said.

"Dad was suffering from COVID-19, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome [ARDS] with pneumonia. He was on ventilator for the first 15 days," revealed Parab's daughter, Neha.

