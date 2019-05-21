MCA's CIC conducts interviews, set to finalise Mumbai coach today

cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) had a five-hour marathon meeting yesterday as they interviewed 18 shortlisted candidates for various team coaches, including the senior men's team.

CIC, chaired by former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, ex-India pacer Karsan Ghavri and former Mumbai off-spinner Kiran Mokashi patiently saw every candidate's presentation. The committee will meet again today to finalise the candidates.

Sulakshan, Sairaj in fray

Former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Sulakshan Kulkarni, who coached the senior team for three seasons starting from 2011-12, was the first candidate to arrive. He was followed by ex-India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule, who coached the Bengal Ranji team for the last four seasons, Vinayak Samant and ex-Mumbai pacer Sandeep Dahad.

"Mumbai has given me everything. Since there is an opening to serve Mumbai cricket, I thought of applying. I have requested the CIC for a two-year term at least," Bahutule told mid-day.

Samant confident

Samant, under whose guidance Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, is optimistic of retaining his job. "I have shared my plans with the CIC. Last season, we won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We will give our best in red-ball cricket this time," he said.

