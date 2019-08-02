MCA's Khanvilkar: Association should conduct bone tests for under-14 teams as well

cricket

Unmesh Khanvilkar

For the last few years, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has tried to overcome the issue of age-fudging among young cricketers. And MCA's acting secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar has always been vocal about the issue and even appealed to teenage players, coaches and parents to refrain from any fudging practices. However, the problem persists. Recently, five Mumbai U-16 cricketers were found to be over-age through the TW3 (bone test) conducted by BCCI, making them ineligible to play for the state team in that age category.

Unfortunately, these very cricketers had represented Mumbai U-14 last year, when they shouldn't have. Keeping these issues in mind, Khanvilkar now wants the MCA to begin TW3 tests for U-14 cricketers. So far, it's only the BCCI who have been conducting such tests for U-16 players. Khanvilkar initially felt that schools should start doing this TW3 test [for their players]. Better still, he believes MCA can take up this responsibility instead.

"Instead of relying on other bodies, I feel it is better that MCA itself starts conducting TW3 tests for its U-14 players. This will solve the age-fudging issue 100%," Khanvilkar told mid-day on Wednesday. Former MCA's managing committee member and Mumbai Schools Sports Association's cricket secretary Nadim Memon echoed Khanvilkar's view. "If MCA does the TW3 tests on the U-14 players selected to represent Mumbai, we can avoid the embarrassing situation that occurred recently," said Memon.

