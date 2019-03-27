McDonald's to acquire big data firm for USD 300 million, say report

international

The acquisition will make it McDonald's biggest purchase ever since it acquired Boston Market in 1999.

Representational picture

Illinois: Do big data and fast food go together? If you ask McDonald's, the answer would be yes. The fast-food chain is reportedly acquiring a Tel Aviv-based big data firm Dynamic Yield for a whopping USD 300 million.

Dynamic Yield is a startup known for its algorithmically driven 'decision logic' technology. When you add any product to your cart, it is this technology that nudges you about what others purchased, Wired reports.

