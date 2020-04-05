Meat for those who don't eat it

Sadak Chaap is the third and newest venture. Sannat and Palak Ahuja are the restaurateur couple behind Sindhful and Juss, both celebrating the cuisine of the Sindhi community.



Haryali chaap

Their new baby offers variations of the chaap, a north Indian dish made from soya. It is typically cooked in a tandoor using skewers and is the vegetarian equivalent of the mutton seekh, owing to its taste and texture. Sadak Chaap is offering vegan and vegetarian options to those who wish to eat green. The Ahujas say the chaap is rich in protein and most of their dishes are dairy-free, making them viable for the lactose intolerant. "The idea was to introduce something to the menu that's for everyone," says Palak, about the delivery-only outlet.



Brraa chaap

It's while travelling that the Ahujas realised how restaurants across the world were offering mock meat dishes, including a fried 'chicken' burger and succulent 'steak' that weren't either. "Non-vegetarians who want to reduce their meat intake come to Sadak Chaap too. We have some customers who call us on Tuesdays because it's a day when they stay clear of non-vegetarian food," says Sannat, who is a vegetarian and foodie. Palak, on the other hand, is vegan and works as a fitness instructor.



Sannat and Palak Ahuja. Pic/Shadab Khan



Although she found that Mumbai had multiple vegan menu options, she was certain that not all of it was palatable for the Indian consumer. "It is tough to find tasty, Indian vegan food. Most Indian starters are heavy on dairy like cream, butter, and cheese, which keep them off limits for vegans. Instead, we use cashew curd, which is healthier and just as flavourful," she shares.

At the one-month-old delivery outpost, chaap finds worthy friends in the Punjabi rajma, and the dal makhani. Some of their bestsellers include vegan boti chaap and haryali chaap. Both go well with the luscious Amritsari kulcha chole served with raita.

Coming up next are more adventurous mock meat options, including kheema pav, Amritsari fish fry and chicken curry.

Taste test

We tried Sadak Chaap’s vegan boti chaap and were pleasantly surprised by how much it resembled the regular mutton boti. Their green chutney is a must have accompaniment. We also tried the brraa chaap—juicy and zesty. The Amritsari chole and soft kulcha are for those who desire a heavier meal.

Instagram @sadakchaapmumbai (for the menu)

Call 7039000133 (to order)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates