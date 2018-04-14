Medical test of Unnao rape victim conducted

The victim thanked the media and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking up her cause that was, so far, a "lonely and losing battle"



The medical test of the 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao who has accused local BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, was conducted at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday, an official said.

Earlier the victim, along with her mother and uncle, were brought to the state capital under tight security as they feared for their lives. The test was carried out at the Lohia hospital here.

The victim later told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Thursday statement that the guilty will be brought to book was very reassuring and that she now hoped that justice will be done in her case.

She also said that the arrest of Sengar, the legislator from Bangarmau, was also a positive development. She also thanked the media and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking up her cause that was, so far, a "lonely and losing battle".

The girl's uncle however accused the Unnao administration of conniving to save the legislator.

Meanwhile, the girl was later taken to the CBI's zonal office here where a detailed statement from her is likely to be recorded.

Informed sources said that a medical examination of the accused legislator was carried sometime in the night of Thursday.

The victim tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on last Sunday, claiming inaction in the rape case that took place in 2017.

Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up in custody by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and his aides, following which he died.

