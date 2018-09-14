Medicine distributor arrested for supplying narcotic drugs worth Rs 1.68 lakh

crime

The accused used to supply Buprenorphine after stripping off the labels, in the guise of genuine medicines

A distributor of medicines, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested today for his involvement in supplying narcotic drugs, the police said on Thursday. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said that Vineet Garg, from Aligarh, was arrested here on Wednesday. His associates were caught on August 28.

Valued at Rs 1.68 lakh, injections of Buprenorphine, which were being sent to different destinations through different courier companies, have been seized. On August 28, the police arrested four men hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and seized a consignment of drugs.

They told police about their involvement in supplying Buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat chronic pain, through Garg. The accused used to supply Buprenorphine after stripping off the labels, in the guise of genuine medicines. "There are more men associated with this gang and efforts are on to trace them," said the officer.

In a similar incident that took place last month, three people were arrested yesterday on charges of narcotics smuggling and drugs, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, which was seized by the police. The three accused were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from the Polytechnic Crossing following a tip-off.



The accused were identified as Mohd Salman, Mohd Taufeeq and Santosh Tiwari. The STF seized 2.5 kg of drugs, worth over Rs 2.5 crore in the international market. They were involved in narcotics smuggling in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

