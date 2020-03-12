Meera Chopra makes Mumbai her 'home'

Section 375, 1920 London and Gang of Ghosts actor Meera Chopra finally has her own abode in Mumbai. Meera has purchased a 3BHK and she is glad she finally found the kind of house she wanted. "All that mattered to me while zeroing in on a home in Mumbai was a good locality, amazing building, and good space. During the house hunting, I realised that it's so difficult to get all three together. Space is a big issue in the city, but I'm glad I managed to find the one," says the actress.

Though a lot of work still remains to be completed, Meera has the look very clear in her head. "I will be shifting soon. I can't wait to be in my own space. I think my favourite place at home would be the balconies, where I plan to put a hammock."

Since Meera stays alone, she feels 3BHK is big enough for her. Sharing an update on the current status of her new home, she says, "I still have to hire somebody for the interiors. But I'm clear about the interiors in my head. I want to keep it to bare minimum and have a modern look. I love bright colours, so I am planning to use lot of colours. I will personally give a lot of creative inputs for the interiors."

